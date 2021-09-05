Methodist prelate to Ugwuanyi: Ensure power rotates among three senatorial districts

The Methodist Church of Nigeria Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to ensure that the governorship position continues to rotate among the three senatorial districts of the state, namely Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North, for peace, unity and progress to continue to flourish in the state.

The Supreme Head of the Methodist Church of Nigeria gave the advice when he led the Archbishops, Bishops, other Methodist Clergy and the laity to pray at the Enugu State Government House Chapel, Saturday.

The Methodist Prelate and others were in Enugu State for the 9th National Convention of the Church, holding at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

In his sermon at the Chapel, Dr. Kanu Uche, who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi “for giving us a Chapel”, added: “That shows you (Ugwuanyi) have God in your mind and the Lord you love will never disappoint you; you will finish your tenure in peace and hand over to a good person like you who fears God”.

The Prelate therefore advised the governor to follow the chart that was brought up by the founding fathers of Enugu State, and ensure that the governorship position of the state rotates among Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts.

In their separate prayer points, two Archbishops and the Prelate offered prayers for the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria; prayers against the activities of bandits in the country; and prayers for the sustenance of peace, security and progress in Enugu State, respectively.

In his address Ugwuanyi welcomed the Prelate, the Archbishops, the Bishops and other Methodist faithful to the Enugu State Government House Chapel, expressing delight that the landmark visit and the prayers offered for the country, the government and good people of Enugu State in “the first purpose- built Enugu State Government House Chapel” were inspiring and cherished.”

