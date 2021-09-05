Faith

Methodist prelate to Ugwuanyi: Ensure power rotates among three senatorial districts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Methodist Church of Nigeria Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to ensure that the governorship position continues to rotate among the three senatorial districts of the state, namely Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North, for peace, unity and progress to continue to flourish in the state.

 

The Supreme Head of the Methodist Church of Nigeria gave the advice when he led the Archbishops, Bishops, other Methodist Clergy and the laity to pray at the Enugu State Government House Chapel, Saturday.

 

The Methodist Prelate and others were in Enugu State for the 9th National Convention of the Church, holding at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

 

In his sermon at the Chapel, Dr. Kanu Uche, who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi “for giving us a Chapel”, added: “That shows you (Ugwuanyi) have God in your mind and the Lord you love will never disappoint you; you will finish your tenure in peace and hand over to a good person like you who fears God”.

 

The Prelate therefore advised the governor to follow the chart that was brought up by the founding fathers of Enugu State, and ensure that the governorship position of the state rotates among Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts.

 

In their separate prayer points, two Archbishops and the Prelate offered prayers for the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria; prayers against the activities of bandits in the country; and prayers for the sustenance of peace, security and progress in Enugu State, respectively.

 

In his address Ugwuanyi welcomed the Prelate, the Archbishops, the Bishops and other Methodist faithful to the Enugu State Government House Chapel, expressing delight that the landmark visit and the prayers offered for the country, the government and good people of Enugu State in “the first purpose- built Enugu State Government House Chapel” were inspiring and cherished.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Catholic farmers face growing attacks by herders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

On a sweltering Monday afternoon, Jeremiah Ancha sat on a wooden bench in front of a makeshift camp for displaced people in Benue state, in Nigeria’s middle belt region.   Widely known as the country’s food basket because of its extensive agriculture, the state takes its name from the lower Benue River, which flows through […]
Faith

My encounter with Pericoma’s son, kinsmen in police station –Prophet Odumeje

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

  P opular Pentecostal Pastor in the South East, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, on Friday, broke his prolonged silence over his face-off with Awka and Arondizuogu communities in Anambra and Imo states, alleging sustained plots by his traducers to blackmail him with all manners of allegations.     Odumeje, who was said to have […]
Faith

Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

he Acting Spiritual Head of the Eternal Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/Apostle/ Prophet Michael Lebile, stirred the Hornet’s nest recently when he stated that Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) is not a church. The remarks attracted attacks from lots of Seraphs as the C&S faithful are called. He clears the air on this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica