Methodist Prelate Uche kick starts succession process

With a little less than two years to the end of his tenure as the Prelate Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr.) Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has directed the church to begin a process for the election of the person who will take over from him.

Uche, who gave the directive at the recently concluded 58th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos held at the Wesley Chapel, Lekki, also said that preparations for the 180 years of Christianity and Methodism in Nigeria as well as the 60th anniversary of an autonomous autocephalous church should also begin in earnest. He said: “I have come to discover that the office of the prelate demands high level of spirituality and moral integrity.

Therefore it is important to know that everybody can be anything else in the church but not everybody can be Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria.

Consequently, I wish to mobilise Methodist Church Nigeria to go into earnest prayers from September 1, 2020 to July 31, 2022, so that God in His infinite mercies will choose His candidate for the Church.” For the celebrations of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, he said it will commence from February 2022 and end in September of the same year, “since our independence from the Britain Methodist Conference commenced from September 28, 1962.”

Towards this end, he continued: “I need three very important projects to be delivered before my exit, by way of my retirement towards the end of June 2022. The projects are: Methodist House, Abuja, development of a permanent site in Ondo City, and development of a National Ecumenical Centre in Benin. I wish to dedicate these projects before my exit.”

Earlier in his address, Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev (Dr.) Isaac Olawuyi said if there is any lesson to learn from the advent of the COVID- 19 pandemic is that it is a close of an era and beginning of another. “We have to understand that it is no longer business as usual.

“For this reason, the church will have to devise quickly a new way of effective worship and prayer ministration. We have to open up a new means of propagating the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We are in a digital world. We must key in properly to the benefits and the use of technology. We have to plan to have our own radio station and support Methodist Church Nigeria Western Zone to flag off her own television station.”

In his own address, Lay President, Sir Olugbolahan Olayomi lamented the dwindling population of the younger generation of members of the Church which he said is now a threat. “We have ageing population and the mean age of members is minus 60 and over years, due to the future is unsure as we have very low and inactive membership aged between 25 and 55 years old.

Evangelism is not yielding new converts quick enough as they are satisfied with worshipping in big churches. “In order to close these gaps, the clergy need to acquire skills needed to able to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world through training, training and training,” he said.

