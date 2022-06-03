News

Methodist Prelate’s Abduction: Ortom accuses FG of complicity in terrorism

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government of alleged complicity in the growing terrorism issue ravaging every nook and cranny of the country. The governor said that the Federal Government’s body language and lackadaisical approach in tackling insecurity situation in the country headlong is a clear indication that it is complicit in the matter.

Ortom, who was reacting to the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche by suspected Fulani terrorists, during the inauguration of three high court judges at the Government House in Makurdi, also accused the central government of paying lip-service in its fight against insurgency.

The newly sworn-in judges – Justice Felicia M. Ikyegh, Justice John M. Shishi and Justice Gabriel A. Omale – were inaugurated following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC). He lamented the proliferation of prohibited weapons in the hands of suspected Fulani militants with nothing being done by the government to bring them to book, stressing that such acts are capable of promoting lawlessness in a country like Nigeria, which he said is sitting on a keg of gunpowder. “Everything that will propel our state and country to greatness requires the rule of law and due process. Today, our country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder because our leaders have refused to respect the rule of law. “The issue of security remains squarely with the Federal Government. How can you tell that the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria was kidnapped in far-away Abia State by armed Fulani men and soldiers were there, security men were posted there: they go after IPOB, they go after Nnamdi Kanu, but Fulani’s who are terrorising the people they cannot go after them, this is not fair.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo partners Dutsch govt to boost agric, raise GDP

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

As part of efforts to reposition agricultural development to attract critical stakeholders into Oyo state, the State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said he has sent officials to Netherlands to hold discussion with Dutch government on how it can help the state develop its agricultural potential.   The governor made the  disclosure at the second edition […]
News Top Stories

PIA: They’ll be no job losses Sylva tells DPR, PPPRA, PEF workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured workers at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) their jobs were secured, despite the scrapping of the agencies necessitated by the Petroleum industry Act (PIA). Sylva, who gave the assurances while visiting the […]
News

Which are the Top 3 Most Trending Cosmetic Procedures in 2021? Dr. Obaid Chaudhry Answers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

2021 was one of the biggest years for the plastic surgery industry. With advances in technology and the growth of social media, this trend is expected to keep rising. People are now more accepting and open about their cosmetic procedures. Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, a renowned plastic surgeon and founder of Be That Beautiful Plastic Surgery […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica