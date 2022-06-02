Methodist Prelate’s Abduction: Ortom accuses FG of complicity in terrorism

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Thursday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government of alleged complicity in the growing terrorism issue ravaging every nook and cranny of the country.

The governor said that the Federal Government’s body language and lackadaisical approach in tackling insecurity situation in the country headlong is a clear indication that it is complicit in the matter.

Ortom, who was reacting to the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche by suspected Fulani terrorists, during the inauguration of three high court judges at the Government House in Makurdi, also accused the central government of paying lip-service in its fight against insurgency.

The newly sworn-in judges – Justice Felicia M. Ikyegh, Justice John M. Shishi and Justice Gabriel A. Omale – were inaugurated following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He lamented the proliferation of prohibited weapons in the hands of suspected Fulani militants with nothing being done by the government to bring them to book, stressing that such acts are capable of promoting lawlessness in a country like Nigeria, which he said is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“Everything that will propel our state and country to greatness requires the rule of law and due process. Today, our country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder because our leaders have refused to respect the rule of law.

“The issue of security remains squarely with the Federal Government. How can you tell that the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria was kidnapped in far-away Abia State by armed Fulani men and soldiers were there, security men were posted there: they go after IPOB, they go after Nnamdi Kanu, but Fulani’s who are terrorising the people they cannot go after them, this is not fair.”

