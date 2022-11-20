Metuh, Conferred with National Peace Award, Dedicate Award to Yar’Adaua



Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has been conferred with the National Peace Award in a ceremony graced with a keynote address by former President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama.



Metuh, a silent humanitarian, right advocate and peace campaigner was on Saturday at the International Conference Center, Abuja conferred with the Award of Excellence as Humanitarian Personality/Icon of Peace in Nigeria.



Acclaimed as a lawyer, statesman, philanthropist, right advocate, peace ambassador, real estate investor, media enthusiast and youth mentor, Metuh was honoured in recognition of his outstanding and unique contributions towards promoting peace, reconciliations, harmonious co-existence as well as youth empowerment and mentoring in furtherance of the Nigerian national aspiration.



Speaking at the event, Metuh dedicated the Award to late former President Umaru Yar’Adua who he extolled as an extraordinary champion and symbol of peace in Nigeria.



He recalled the feat achieved by late President Yar’Adua who toed the path of peace to curb restiveness, militancy, restored peace in the Niger Delta and assured stability to the nation to the admiration of Nigerians and the International Community.



“I dedicate this National Award of Peace to an extraordinary Icon and symbol of Peace in Nigeria, late former President Umaru, Musa Yar’Adua. As President, he had the power and machinery of force but he chose to embrace dialogue and peace in solving the problems in the Niger Delta. I call on our leaders at various levels to emulate late President Yar’Adua so that we can have lasting peace in our country”, Metuh said.



He prayed for peace, unity and stability of the country and called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and harmonious co-existence in our dealing with one another.



Delivering his keynote address at the event, the former President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama, who was represented by Dr Hanna Louisa Bishaw, the Women Organizing Leader of NDC Ghana/President of Ecowas forum of political parties, urged leaders across Africa to initiate and strengthen policies that engender peaceful coexistence for economic stability and growth. He called on Nigeria to take strong steps to ensure credible elections in the 2023 adding that Nigeria occupies a strategic position in the African continent.

Other eminent Nigerians honoured with the National Peace Award include the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya, former Minister of State Power, Mohammed wakil, Col Sani Bello (rtd) Major General Ibrahim Sani (rtd) among others.



It would be recalled that Metuh last month announced his cessation of partisan politics stating that being Non-Partisan gives him the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship.

