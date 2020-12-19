News

Metuh: EFCC vows to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal quashing the conviction and sentencing of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Olisa Metuh. Metuh was prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a seven count charge of illegally receiving monies to the tune of N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

On February 25, 2020, Justice Abang convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment. Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, Metuh approached the appellate court with an application to set aside the ruling of the lower court, alleging among others, that the trial judge was biased and failed to accord him fair hearing.

The appellate court had, a few days ago, upturned the trial court’s verdict, accusing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, of bias. Delivering judgment on the appeal on December 17, Justice Stephen Adah, who led a panel of three justices, agreed with the appellant that the trial judge was biased and nullified the judgment.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]
News

Trump exits news briefing for ’emergency phone call’  

Posted on Author Reporter

President Trump abruptly exited his news conference Wednesday at the White House, saying he had an “emergency” phone call as reporters continued to press him with questions on the Breonna Taylor case. “I have to leave for an emergency phone call,” Trump said before leaving the briefing.  “I’ll be back. I’ll see you tomorrow” Trump […]
News

Police parade 126 suspects for jailbreak, looting, robbery in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin A total of 126 suspects arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command were on Wednesday paraded for their involvement in alleged jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery in the wake of the hoodlums’ attacks in parts of the capital town of Benin during the #EndSARS protest in the state.Commissioner of Police in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: