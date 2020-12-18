News

Metuh: EFCC vows to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal quashing the conviction and sentencing of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Olisa Metuh.

Metuh was prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a seven-count charge of illegally receiving monies to the tune of N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Col. sambo Dasuki (rtd).

On February 25, 2020, Justice Abang convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, Metah approached the appellate court with an application to side aside the ruling of the lower court, alleging among others, that the trial Judge was biased and failed to accord him fair hearing.

The appellate court had, a few days ago, upturned the trial court’s verdict, accusing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, of bias.

Delivering judgment on the appeal on December 17, Justice Stephen Adah, who led a panel of three justices, agreed with the appellant that the trial judge was biased and nullified the judgment.

The appellate court then ordered the return of the case file to the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to a new judge.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIWA: Waterways to attract investments, create jobs

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Muoghalu, has assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to develop the sector to create jobs for Nigerians and also attract investors to the country. Muoghalu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the new Permanent Secretary of the […]
News

NSITF: Ngige inaugurates audit, investigation panel to probe N3.4bn fraud

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has inaugurated a Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel to probe the alleged N3.4 billion financial infractions leveled against suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun and three other directors. Somefun, three directors and ten management staff were recently […]
News Top Stories

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The military high command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country. While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed  Forces of Nigeria renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: