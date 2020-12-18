Metuh: EFCC vows to appeal judgement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has vowed to appeal the judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal quashing the conviction and sentencing of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Olisa Metuh.

Metuh was prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a seven-count charge of illegally receiving monies to the tune of N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Col. sambo Dasuki (rtd).

On February 25, 2020, Justice Abang convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, Metah approached the appellate court with an application to side aside the ruling of the lower court, alleging among others, that the trial Judge was biased and failed to accord him fair hearing.

The appellate court had, a few days ago, upturned the trial court’s verdict, accusing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, of bias.

Delivering judgment on the appeal on December 17, Justice Stephen Adah, who led a panel of three justices, agreed with the appellant that the trial judge was biased and nullified the judgment.

The appellate court then ordered the return of the case file to the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to a new judge.

