Metuh, Former PDP Spokesperson Bags National Peace Award



Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh is listed among other prominent Nigerians to be conferred with the prestigious National Peace Award 2022.



The National Peace Award is yearly bestowed on shortlisted outstanding Nigerians from various walks of life for their contributions towards instilling sustainable peace and development in the nation



The Award which will be conferred on Metuh on Saturday in a ceremony at the International Conference Center in Abuja on Saturday, November 19, 2022 is in recognitions of his outstanding and unique contributions towards promoting peace, reconciliations, harmonious co-existence as well as youth empowerment and mentoring in furtherance of the Nigerian national aspiration.



Metuh is being honoured for his roles in promoting peaceful engagements especially in mentoring the youths to engender love, mutual tolerance and respect, adherence to rules and vision of a stable and prosperous nation where the democratic tenets of justice, fairness and equity are upheld.



The former PDP spokesperson is also being honored for his commitment in using his personal social media handles to stimulate peaceful healthy online national discourse among Nigerians where solutions were proffered to the security, economic and other challenges facing the nation.



He is also acknowledged for his interventions in the quest for peaceful resolution of the issues in the South East region to ensure an end to the restiveness in the region.



It would be recalled that Metuh last month announced his cessation of partisan politics stating that being Non-Partisan gives him the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship.



Other eminent Nigerians listed for the 2022 National Peace Award include the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, former President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama and Dr Hanna Louisa Bishaw, the Women Organizing Leader of NDC Ghana/President of Ecowas forum of political parties.



Others are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya, former Minister of State Power, Mohammed wakil, Col Sani Bello (rtd) Major General Ibrahim Sani (rtd) among others.



Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and several other VIPs are billed to grace the event.



