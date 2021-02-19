News

Metuh to EFCC: You can’t use me as guinea pig

Former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has said that he would no longer allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to use him as a guinea pig. Metuh, in a statement, accused the anti-corruption agency of attempt to blackmail and arm-twist the Supreme Court, and accused EFCC of renewing media trial against him. “I am aware that this attempt to blackmail and armtwist the Supreme Court is being engineered by certain elements in the EFCC, who often whisper that they are acting on pressures from above.

“These same people had claimed that they were being threatened by the former Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to use all means to silence me,” Metuh said. He noted that since the High Court judgement was quashed by the Court of Appeal, “agents of the EFCC have been harassing and threatening me.

“Now that the matter has been filed before the Supreme Court, these same EFCC agents have started going around boasting about the composition of the panel, the judgement it will deliver and even giving the date it will be delivered. “It is instructive to state that the EFCC has filed their appeal and the two respondents have also cross-appealed. “Why are the same agents desperate to influence and intimidate the judiciary by dishing out half-truths in the media, if not that they are afraid their appeal has no merit.”

“While it is my decision to focus on my family, my career, my fragile health and my dwindled and destroyed businesses, I shall no longer continue to keep quiet in the face of such brazen media trial.” He told the EFCC to argue its appeal at the Supreme Court and not on the pages of newspapers, which he said, is a direct affront to the courts. Metuh said as a citizen of Nigeria, he has the rights to remain in any political party of his choice and to actively participate in the political discourse of the country. “Let nobody try to persuade, advise or arm-twist me to change my political affiliation in order to stop my obvious persecution.”

