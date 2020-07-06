News

Mexican military finds plane in flames, truck carrying drugs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mexican military officials said on Sunday they discovered a small plane from South America in flames after it made an illegal landing on the Yucatan Peninsula possibly carrying hundreds of kilos of drugs.
Nearby, military officials said they also found a truck carrying drugs that appeared to be cocaine, packaged into 13 parcels weighting 30 kg (66 pounds) each, and likely coming from the plane, reports Reuters.
With an estimated value of more than 109 million pesos ($4.9 million), the loss would have a “significant” impact on criminal organizations, said a statement from the Mexican military.
Broadcaster Milenio, which showed footage of the plane half burnt out on a highway surrounded by dense vegetation, reported that the plane had arrived from Maracaibo, Venezuela.
Reuters could not verify the information and the Venezuelan government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The plane had landed in the state of Quintana Roo, home to popular beach resorts like Cancun. The truck was found nearby.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NLC: We’ll resist hike in power, banks, other charges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to resist any attempt by either public or private enterprises to hike user access and service charges under the guise of economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.   President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who said Nigerians were already passing through a chain of very hard times, […]
News

OAAN commends Sanwo- Olu on environment Donates Safety Jackets to LASPARK

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, has commended Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking appropriate steps that will not only protect the environment against the vagaries of nature and from anthropogenic causes of degradation, but which will also enhance the overall aesthetics of the state.   President of OAAN, Emmanuel Ajufo, gave this commendation […]
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the June 25 PDP governorship primaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: