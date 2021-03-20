News

Mexican town rocked by ambush that killed 13 cops

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City where 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected drug gang members.
Forensic teams and dozens of heavily armed police and military officials gathered at the cordoned off crime scene dotted with checkpoints after one of the worst mass slayings of Mexican law enforcement officials in years, reports Reuters.
Though authorities say crime is widespread, residents were badly shaken by Thursday’s violence. Some houses were strafed with bullets in the small town nestled between verdant hills and corn fields, where most people make a living cultivating crops.
The attackers rounded up bodies of the fallen police officers into a pile and continued to spray them with bullets, according to a local officer at the scene on Friday.
“They finished them off,” said the officer, who declined to give his name. He had lost colleagues in the ambush, he said.
The police convoy came under fire in broad daylight as it patrolled about 40 miles (64 km) south of the city of Toluca, in a zone where gangs including the Familia Michoacana drug cartel are known to operate, officials said.
The area is in a region of the State of Mexico often hit by gangs from Guerrero and Michoacan, adjoining states that have long been among the most lawless in the country.
Local resident Guadalupe Flores heard the shooting right outside her window. She had just finished feeding her baby and, fearing for their lives, took the child and hid at the back of the house until the violence ended about a half hour later.
“I was terrified for my girl… It sounded horrible,” the 26-year-old Flores said, pointing at the bullet casings in her driveway and bullet holes on the cement wall of her home.
The killings are another reminder of the task still facing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who vowed to pacify Mexico when he took office in December 2018, but has instead had to cope with even higher homicide levels than his predecessor.
On Friday, he said the perpetrators would face justice.
Federal authorities are investigating but have yet to give a motive for the killings. Another police officer at the scene said it may have been an act of “retaliation,” without giving more details. Local police would not point to suspects.
One officer, a 27-year veteran with the State of Mexico police force, said the security situation in the country’s most populous state has been in decline for the past decade.
Local police lacked sufficient training or proper equipment, including weapons, to address the security challenges, he said.
“And these are the consequences,” he said, referring to his murdered comrades. He too withheld his name.
Juan Ramirez, 22, a local resident who works packaging fruit for export, said violence is a fact of life in the town.
“This is customary,” he said. “Always afraid of a stray bullet.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

CSO to Buhari: Deploy additional platforms in Kaduna South

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to increase security presence in Kaduna South, in a bid to check the mindless killings in the area. This was as the NGO commended the internal outfit overseeing security in Plateau and its environs, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH,), […]
News

Nevada tightens COVID-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nevada’s governor, diagnosed with COVID-19 himself earlier this month, said on Sunday he was tightening coronavirus restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader statewide mandate for face-coverings over the next three weeks. The new measures, effective on Tuesday, come as state and local government leaders around the United States have moved […]
News

Kogi to immunise 1.6m children on measles, meningitis

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, yesterday said the state through his agency has targeted 1.6 million children for immunisation against measles and meningitis. Yakubu, who stated this at a press conference to kick off vaccination campaign on meningitis, said 866,328 children from the age of nine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica