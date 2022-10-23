Mexico braces for powerful Hurricane Roslyn

Towns along Mexico’s Pacific coast are bracing for powerful Hurricane Roslyn, amid warnings that it could bring dangerous storm surges and flooding.

The Category 4 storm with winds up to 130mph (209km/h) was likely to make landfall in the western Nayarit state on Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Local emergency services have been busy making last-minute preparations, reports the BBC.

Nayarit is home to several popular beach resorts.

“A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the centre makes landfall,” the NHC said in its bulletin at 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

“Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” it warned, adding that there was also the risk of landslides in areas of rugged terrain.

The authorities in Nayarit, Jalisco and several other states have been setting up shelters.

The hurricane season in Mexico usually lasts from June to November, affecting both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of the country.

In May, 11 people were killed after Hurricane Agatha struck south-western Oaxaca state.

Scientists from the US weather service have predicted a very active hurricane season for this year with above average numbers of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...