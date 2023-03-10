News

Mexico cartel apologies, turns in own men over US kidnappings

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Mexico cartel apologies, turns in own men over US kidnappings

 

Reports from the Mexican border city of Matamoros say a splinter group of the Gulf Cartel, called the Scorpions Group, has apologised for kidnapping four US citizens last week, killing two of them, and has turned over the men it says are responsible.

On their front pages, many of Mexico’s newspapers published a photograph that appears to show five men lying face down on the ground, their hands tied, and their T-shirts pulled up above their heads. It was apparently taken as police arrived on the scene, reports the BBC.

A letter from the Scorpions Group was allegedly left with the men which apologised to the people of Matamoros, to the US victims and their families, and to a Mexican woman killed last week when the gang fired on a white minivan the Americans were travelling in.

The Associated Press says it has obtained a copy of the letter from a law enforcement official in the state of Tamaulipas.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible for the events”, the letter reads, saying the five had “acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline”. The letter also accuses the men of breaking the cartel’s rules over “protecting the lives of the innocent”.

Meanwhile, a health clinic in Matamoros where the cartel members allegedly took the injured US citizens for treatment has been cordoned off by police. Reports suggest the four Americans were taken there by the gang but the two with the worst injuries – Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown – died soon after.

Reuters news agency reported that Mexican officials had given the bodies of the two dead men to US officials in Matamoros on Thursday afternoon, and their remains were repatriated.

The latest developments come as some doubts have been cast in Mexico on the initial version of events. The group were said to have travelled to Matamoros for one of them, Latavia McGee, to undergo a cosmetic medical procedure at a clinic in the city. Her three friends were said to have accompanied her to the appointment.

However, the Reuters news agency has reported that three of the four Americans had convictions for mainly minor drug-related offences – but one was charged with manufacturing banned narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Reuters says it’s seen an internal law enforcement document which shows the Mexican authorities are investigating the possibility the four Americans were kidnapped having been mistaken for rival cartel members encroaching on their turf.

The question over the Americans’ backstory comes as the political temperature over the incident in Matamoros continues to rise. In the United States, several Republican politicians, among them the Senator for South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, have called for the use of US military force against Mexico’s drug cartels.

Specifically, he’s proposing a plan to designate Mexican drug cartels as “Foreign Terrorist Organisations” in order to, as he put it, “unleash the fury and might of the United States against (them)”.

That rhetoric prompted a furious response in Mexico from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who said “Mexico was not a protectorate or a colony of the United States”. His sentiments were echoed by the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, who called Senator Graham’s proposal for military intervention “unacceptable”.

Amid the tense relations, the US Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, is in Mexico for a meeting with President Lopez Obrador to discuss the worsening crisis over fentanyl and synthetic opioids in the US.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NDDC donates food items, others to flood victims

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday handed food items worth millions of naira to the Edo state government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state. Presenting the items to the state government in Benin, the Director, NDDC, Edo State office, Mrs Mercy Babawale, said NDDC is an interventionist agency complementing the efforts […]
News

Anambra guber: INEC bans church, police station campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned parties from holding campaign rallies on church premises, police stations and public offices ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Also, the election body warned parties not to compromise the COVID-19 pandemic protocols as directed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. It […]
News

More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than half of all adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal of 70% of the adult population receiving at least one shot. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica