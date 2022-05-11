Sports

Mexico, Ecuador friendlies: Yusuf drops Osimhen, Iheanacho, Ighalo

Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf sensationally dropped key players including Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Odion Ighalo from the 30-man list of players that will face Mexico and Ecuador in friendly matches. The friendlies which will take place May 28 and June 2 respectively would be the first time the team will play after they lost the FIFA World Cup ticket to Ghana last month.

After his howler in the 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho couldn’t find his way into the team for the two friendlies. Veteran goalie Daniel Akpeyi was also dropped as Yusuf preferred local lads Adewale Adeyinka of Akwa United and Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba. Brentford Frank Onyeka and Innocent Bonke of Lorient were also axed by Salisu who is also the CHAN Eagles coach.

In all, Salisu called up nine new players with eight of them coming from the domestic league. Apart from Olorunleke abd Adeyinka other players from the NPFL are defenders Ibrahim Buhari and Isa Ali; midfielders Chiamaka Madu and Babatunde Afeez Nosiru and forwards Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu.

The Nigeria football federation said in a press statement that only 25 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory to next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone in Abuja (9th June) and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco (13th June). The full list: Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC) Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United) Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele- Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium) Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC); Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)

 

