Mexico Friendly: Rohr names home based stars, Iwuala, Olawoyin, 23 others to resume camping in Abuja

Home-based stars have been handed a big chance by the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr as the German named 25 players for the international friendly match against Mexico next month at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, United States of America.

 

Super Eagles’ goalkeepers John Noble and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, as well as forward Anayo Iwuala top the list of 25 players invited to camp.

 

 

Three –time African champions Nigeria will clash with the CONCACAF Gold Cup holders on Saturday, 3rd July in what is part of the Mexican’s MexTour Series that will see them play three matches before clashing with Nigeria.

 

Also invited are Rivers’ United ace defender Ifeanyi Anaemena, Enyimba FC midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and forwards Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International) and Stephen Jude (Kwara United).

 

The players are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd June with their travel documents.

 

Only 22 of them will travel to the United States of America for the glamour friendly

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

