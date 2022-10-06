News

Mexico mayor, 17 others killed in town hall massacre

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a small town in western Mexico, and at least 17 others, officials say.

Police say gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall at 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Photos online show it riddled with bullet holes, reports the BBC.

Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s left-wing PRD party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and demanded justice.

The attack has been blamed on the Los Tequileros criminal gang, which is linked to a powerful drug cartel.

Police officers and council workers were also killed in the massacre, with graphic images of bloodied bodies lying on the ground circulating on social media.

Mendoza Almeda’s father, former mayor Juan Mendoza Acosta, was also killed – in his home – before the attack moved to the town hall.

A highway in the state of Guerrero, where San Miguel Totolapan lies, was reportedly briefly blocked by large vehicles to prevent security forces from getting into the city.

Even by the violent standards of Guerrero state, this was a shocking attack, reports the BBC’s Mexico correspondent, Will Grant.

San Miguel Totolapan lies in the heart of a region known as Tierra Caliente, a violent part of drug cartel-controlled western Mexico.

Various groups battle for control of the lucrative drug routes north along the Pacific corridor, our correspondent adds.

In a preliminary report seen by local media, Guerrero’s attorney general said that as well as the 18 people who were killed, three others were wounded.

Following the attack, the defence ministry said it was deploying army and navy units to the area to find the gunmen.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda tweeted to say she deeply regretted the deaths.

Shortly before the attack, alleged members of Los Tequileros released a video on social networks announcing its return to the region, where they had been fighting a rival drug gang.

The criminal group devastated Guerrero between 2015 and 2017 – and was known for threatening mayors of the region – until its leader Raybel Jacobo de Almonte was assassinated.

De Almonte was known as El Tequilero – the Tequila Drinker – and his gang took their name from him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Intels opts for legal action against workers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Intels Nigeria Limited has said it would take necessary legal steps to address illegal disruption of some of its activities by disengaged staff of another company. The company said the affected workers were not its employees, but staff of one of its labour contractors named Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS). It said the industrial action […]
News

I’m confident of victory –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze AKURE

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, said he is confident of winning the Ondo governorship. Akeredolu who is seeking for second term in office, said he was not thinking of losing the election. The governor spoke when he cast his vote in his ward in Owo, Ondo North senatorial zone. He commended […]
News

Buhari promises policies, c’ttee to advance youth inclusiveness in politics

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday promised that his administration would put in place policies and establish a committee to advance and engender the interest of the nation’s youths in politics. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this promise in a virtual meeting with APC youths held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica