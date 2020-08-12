Health

Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at news conference.
Ebrard said the trials would start between September and January, depending on approval from Mexico’s food and drug agency, reports Reuters.
He said the goal to secure access to the drugs for Mexico, highlighting growing anxiety and “vaccine diplomacy” around the world as developing countries jostle to get timely access to treatments and vaccines.
“This is what worries President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador, that we have it on time,” Ebrard said.
The foreign ministry said CanSino and Walvax were interested in producing an eventual vaccine in Mexico for delivery to the Latin American market.
More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.
Russia is the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, which it named “Sputnik V” for foreign markets, an official said on Tuesday.
Mexico has already lobbied in world forums, including at the G20 group of nations and the United Nations, to secure equitable access for an eventual vaccine.
Several other emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East have followed a similar strategy, consultancy Oxford Business Group highlighted in a report on Tuesday.
Large-scale, phase three human testing for the J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ candidate could start in the second half of September, the company has previously said.
Johnson & Johnson kicked off early U.S. human safety trials in July after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose.
Walvax’s experimental vaccine is currently under early testing at a Chinese military research institute.
CanSino Biologics’ vaccine candidate is already in clinical trials. The company is also collaborating with Canada’s National Research Council to “pave the way” for future trials in Canada, the research council in May.
Latin America’s second largest economy has suffered more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to official data, making it the third country with the most deaths globally.
It ranks 13th adjusted for deaths per capita, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Accurate lab diagnosis, bedrock of nation’s healthcare – Omilana

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For medical expert and cross-disciplinary specialist, Dr. Ahmed Omilana, strengthening the medical diagnostics sub-sector with sophisticated laboratory will go a long way to save the Nigerian health industry. According to the Chairman/CEO, Fitplus Healthcare Ltd., a Lagos-based topline pathology laboratory, a major hurdle stakeholders are struggling to cross in the country’s health sector is the […]
Health

COVID-19: Ogun tasks parents on rising teenage pregnancies

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has advised parents in the state to always engage their children, especially teenagers, in productive activities during the period of school closure. Coker said it was imperative towards preventing the children from turning to sex as recreation during the closure caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. […]
Health

Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL)described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: