Mexico vs Nigeria: Home-based Eagles vow to prove points as team jet out today

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala and Abia Warriors defender Kunle Adeleke have said the home based players will prove they are also good enough to play for the main Super Eagles when they take on Mexico in a friendly this weekend. Mexico are ranked 11th in the world by FIFA and will be favourites to win a July 3 friendly in Los Angeles, USA. Nigeria will be represented by players from the NPFL, who have struggled to break into the star-studded Super Eagles. Iwuala, who has already won four caps with the Super Eagles, said the Mexico match is a big opportunity for the players in the domestic league.

“This is a good opportunity for the home-based players to represent Nigeria,” he said. “We have worked hard to meet up the task ahead. “We have been giving our best in training because we know we have to prove ourselves.” Defender Adeleke said the team are confident of posting a good performance against the highly-rated Mexicans. “We know the task ahead is a very big one, but we believe we will come out with a great performance,” he promised. Meanwhile, the team are due to fly out to the USA Wednesday.

