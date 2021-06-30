Sports

Mexico vs Nigeria: Home-based Eagles vow to prove points as team jet out today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala and Abia Warriors defender Kunle Adeleke have said the home based players will prove they are also good enough to play for the main Super Eagles when they take on Mexico in a friendly this weekend. Mexico are ranked 11th in the world by FIFA and will be favourites to win a July 3 friendly in Los Angeles, USA. Nigeria will be represented by players from the NPFL, who have struggled to break into the star-studded Super Eagles. Iwuala, who has already won four caps with the Super Eagles, said the Mexico match is a big opportunity for the players in the domestic league.

“This is a good opportunity for the home-based players to represent Nigeria,” he said. “We have worked hard to meet up the task ahead. “We have been giving our best in training because we know we have to prove ourselves.” Defender Adeleke said the team are confident of posting a good performance against the highly-rated Mexicans. “We know the task ahead is a very big one, but we believe we will come out with a great performance,” he promised. Meanwhile, the team are due to fly out to the USA Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I don’t see my future at Camp Nou, Messi tells Koeman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi met with FC Barcelona’s new coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the new sporting project. The Argentine told Koeman that he does not see his future clearly at Barça and thinking of leaving more than staying, according to the reliable Rac1. However, Messi is aware that leaving this summer would be very difficult […]
Sports

Sancho, Haaland score doubles as Dortmund lift German Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed RB Leipzig in the German Cup final. Sancho, 21, who curled in the opener and tapped in a third before the break, is the youngest player to score twice in the showpiece match. Haaland added the second and rounded off the […]
Sports

Dare to NFF: Hold Rohr responsible for his actions

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation to hold the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, responsible for all his actions as calls continued for the coach to be given the sack. Dare said questions must be asked following the team’s dismal two-leg draw against the Sierra Leone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica