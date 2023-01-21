Sports

Mexico’s Pumas sack Alves over sex assault claims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Mexico’s Pumas announced on Friday that they had terminated Dani Alves’ contract after the veteran Brazil defender was arrested in Spain on allegations of sexual assault.

The Pumas, who are linked to the National Autonomous University of Mexico, “made the decision to terminate the player’s employment contract with just cause,” club president Leopoldo Silva told reporters.

“The club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts by any member of our institution, whoever they may be, that go against the university spirit and its values,” he added.

The Mexican side signed Alves, one of football’s most successful players, last July after he left Barcelona for a second time.

A Spanish court on Friday ordered Alves to be held in custody without bail after he was arrested in Barcelona on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman last month.

A Barcelona judge took the step after questioning the 39-year-old player regarding events that allegedly took place at a nightclub, a court statement said.

Alves, who was in Barcelona on holiday following his participation at the World Cup with Brazil in Qatar, has confirmed he was at the nightclub at the time but denied any wrongdoing.

  • Courtesy: AFP
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

HiFL, Stanbic IBTC commemorate International Day of University Sports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PACE Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Stanbic IBTC in a partnership bid towards driving youth sports development have commemorated a maiden edition of the International Day of University Sports (IDUS) in Nigeria. The International Day of University Sport (IDUS), an annual celebration of collegiate sports on September 20 is powered by the International University Sports […]
Sports

I need to work harder – Amusan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

World Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Games record holder in the Women’s 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan, says she still needs to work on her start and finish. Amusan returned 12.45, the second fastest time ever to win at ISTAF on Sunday.   Runner-up to Amusan holder was the American Tia Jones in 12.58 with Jamaica’s Olympic […]
Sports

Run from doping, para-swimming boss warns athletes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Run from doping, para-swimming boss warns athletes President of Nigeria Para-Swimming Federation, Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, has warned his athletes not to spike their system with performance-enhancing drugs in order to excel in their sporting career. Chikwendu gave the warning while addressing his athletes and officials at the end of the two-day para-swimming trials held at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica