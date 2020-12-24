MFI tackles low fortification compliance rates in staple foods

As Nigeria grapples with increasing food insecurity and the highest malnutrition burden in Africa, a new innovation is helping to improve the population’s nutrition through increased food fortification.

The Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI) is a self- regulatory system designed to incentivise food processors to meet government standards for fortifying their products with essential vitamins and minerals.

Designed by the international nonprofit organisation TechnoServe through the Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme, the MFI is an industry-led and -owned self-assessment tool that allows companies to evaluate existing procedures and practices against national and global fortification standards.

The development of this new tool is playing a role in recent improvements TechnoServe has reported in Nigerian food fortification rates. In the three years since the SAPFF programme began, the country’s supply of fortified wheat flour and sugar has increased by 68 per cent and 200 per cent, respectively, enabling over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s population to access this more nutritious food.

The MFI will play a key role in helping to continue these advancements, which are critical in light of Nigeria’s nutrition challenges. In 2002, the Nigerian government mandated the fortification of main staples including flour, oil, maize, semolina and sugar. Despite this, figures from the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) conducted in 2018 show that Nigeria is lagging behind compared to its peers with an unacceptable proportion of its population malnourished or undernourished.

For example, anaemia prevalence was reported at about two-thirds of children under-5 (68 per cent) versus a global average of 41.7 per cent. Stunting prevalence among children under-5 is at 37 per cent compared to a global prevalence of 21.3 per cent and 32.7 per cent in sub-saharan Africa. The rate of underweight children in Nigeria is 22 per cent versus a global average of 13 per cent.

With the MFI, companies will be scored against a set of criteria with a focus on personnel, production, public engagement, procurement and partnership, as well as governance. The MFI will also source feedback from stakeholders including consumers and sector experts to validate scores, while coordinating independent testing of brands to validate results. This exercise culminates in the final output of a ranked list of participating companies. The process to develop the MFI was triggered by an industry request made during the inaugural Nigerian Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum in June 2018 to conceptualise a cost-effective strategy that provides commercial incentives for processors to comply with established national standards. Participating in the MFI contributes to efforts aimed at establishing a level playing field for compliant and non-compliant processors.

The index’s ultimate objective is to provide a quality mark for an increasingly discerning consumer base. At the recently concluded Third Annual Food Processing and Nutritional Leadership Forum, convened virtually by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Bill Gates, keynote speaker Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said

Like this: Like Loading...