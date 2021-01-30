MFM ambush Kwara United in Lagos

It’s going to be another cracker in Lagos when MFM play at home against high flying Kwara United at the Agege Township Stadium in one of Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 7 scheduled for various centres in the country this weekend. MFM are yet to lose a game at home and will be hoping to get the maximum three points after a 1-1 draw against Rangers in their last game played in Lagos.

League leader, Nasarawa United will be targeting another victory to consolidate their position at the top of the league table when they play away to Plateau United while Rivers United will be working on getting a win in their home game against bottom team, Adamawa United.

In Aba, it will be eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba against Katsina United as Akwa United take on Kano Pillars in Uyo. Sunshine Stars will be returning to the comfort of their home in Akure after securing their first away win of the new campaign against Dakkada FC last weekend, but will have their work cut out against high flying Enugu Rangers this weekend.

Imama Amapakabo-led ABia Warriors with just two points this season will be playing away to Lobi Stars as Heartland travel away to play against Jigawa Golden Stars. In Nnewi, it will be FC IfeanyiUbah against Wikki Tourists while Warri Wolves will be away to Dakkada FC in Uyo.

Like this: Like Loading...