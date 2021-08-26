Sports

MFM FC splashe N50M to retain key players

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC have set aside over N50 Million to retain key players of the team ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season. Having finished the recently concluded NPFL season in the 10th position with 51 points, the management of the Lagos-based club has decided to keep the majority of the players to challenge for the title next season.

The multi-million naira will be spread on the earnings of the key players of the team; Akanni Elijah, Adeyinka Najeem,, Adeniyi Bamidele, Tunde Azeez, Adikwu Moses, Dayo Alabi, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Izuchukwu Chimezie, Tosin Olubobola, Imeh Atobasi, Denis Obasi and others. It would be recalled that the Olukoya Boys booked a CAF Champions League spot when they came second behind Plateau United in 2016/2017 football season. With this new improved salary structure in place for the players, the management is of the opinion that the team will repeat the performance of six years ago and possibly do better, as the Olukoya Boys prepare for what promises to be a remarkable 2021/2022 campaign.

