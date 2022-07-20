MFM members empower widows, others

The disciples of the General overseer (GO) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya have empowered hundreds of widows, children and less privileged in Ikorodu area of Lagos state The church members said they chose to put smiles on the faces of widows, widowers and other less-privileged folks as part of activities to mark the birthday of Olukoya and his wife, Pastor Shade. At the event tagged: ‘Food outreach and Evangelism, hundreds of people who congregated at the venue of the event, were not only blessed with material things but blessed spiritually. Speaking onbehalf theMFM GO’s disciples, the regional of overseer, South South 7, Ikom, Cross State, Pastor Jesusina Morenikeji, said the idea helpingtheliftingthevulnerablesin the society was conceptualised and funded without any input of the celebrants.
