MFM Psalmists launch albums

It was the recording of feat recently when 25 gospel artistes from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) launched their individual albums at the event tagged Praise Invasion held in Lagos. The ministry known for prayer and deliverance unknown to many has raised many music talents excelling globally as it is investing heavily in promoting redemption of souls through gospel music expressed in acapella, worship, praise e.t.c.

At the memorable event where the MFM General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, co-hosted with his wife, Dr. Shade Olukoya, the 25 gospel artistes thrilled the audience with their performances. Olukoya, an exceptional composer and lover of gospel music, noted that, the origin of music is from God in heaven. On the achievement, Olukoya shared: “MFM is not just about prayers alone. We have trained thousands of artistes, who have taken their art to major countries of the world; even some studying to the PhD level in music. What we have done in growing musical talents has been quite phenomenal.

“We have a functional music conservatory and in fact, it will take another 50 years for any church to come near what we are doing in the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, I am not boasting. “The essence of the programme is to promote the artists and also help to pull the youths from the streets.” Each of the artists ministered to the admiration of the surging crowd, who were literally on their feet.

