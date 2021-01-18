MFM, Rangers share points in Lagos

Home team MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday forced Rangers to a 1-1 draw in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 5 games played across various centres.

Rangers took the lead in the first half through Ugochukwu Ugwuoke in the 23rd minute with Muyiwa Balogun restoring parity six minutes later as the first half ended 1-1.

All efforts to get the winner from both sides in the second half prove abortive as they both shared the spoil. In Jos, it was a 3-0 win for Plateau United against Adamawa United while it was a home win for league leader, Rivers United, defeating Heartland 3-1 in Port Harcourt.

The game between Jigawa Golden Stars and Kwara United ended goalless with Enyimba beating Kano Pillars 2-1 at home. Meanwhile, Abia Warriors halted their bad run in the league with a 1-1 draw away to FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi.

The coach Imama Amakapabo- led team were on the verge of securing the win after taking the lead in the first half but had to settle for the one point at the end.

Other games of the day saw Nasarawa United beating Katsina United 1-0, Sunshine Stars 1-0 winner against Warri Wolves with Lobi Stars defeating Dakkada FC 2-1.

