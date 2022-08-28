MFM reiterates stance against unholy practices

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) has reiterated its stance against misrepresentation of the church’s doctrines and unholy practices.

The church made this known while reacting to the news that a self-acclaimed pastor of the church was reportedly involved in illegal deliverance activities and keeping individuals hostage in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The statement signed by MFM Director of Administration, Akin Olawale, reads: “It came to the notice of the Leadership of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) on Tuesday (23rd August, 2022) that a place in Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State was allegedly being used to detain, chain and hold people hostage against their will in the guise of conducting deliverance.

“We (MFM) got the information with a rude shock as that is completely alien to our practice all over the world. Although the alleged pastor is one of our pastors, the said facility is a private property of the pastor and his conducting such kind of deliverance is neither with the knowledge nor approval of the church leadership.

“In his response to our preliminary investigation, the pastor claims the respective candidates who were being brought to him for prayer against mental ailment and drug addiction usually have their guardians to sign an undertaking for them.”

It added: “The above notwithstanding, we have immediately directed the said pastor to shut down the illegal facility being used in the name of the ministry and to report to the headquarters for further actions.

We are currently in touch with the relevant law enforcement agencies and the family members to ensure that issues are properly addressed and justice served accordingly

