Education

MFM varsity to graduate 31 first class, 259 graduands at convocation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)
Mountain Top University (MTU) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has said it will graduate about 259 graduands at the undergraduate level at its Fourth Convocation Lecture & Convocation ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony will be grace by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince ‘Dapo Abiodun.
Speaking at a press briefing, which signalled the commencement of celebrations marking the 4th convocation ceremony of the  university, Prayer City in Ogun State today, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor. Elijah A. Ayolabi, explained that 31 were in first class (Honours) category; with the College of Humanities,
Management and Social Sciences (CHMS) having 11, while College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) has 20.
For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, Ayolabi stated that a total of 125, while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has 93. 10 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Columnist Education

The enjoyment of contentment

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

Enjoy your life is the title of a book published in 2007 by Dr. Muhammad Al-‘Areef of Saudi Arabia.   The book was written after the author read Dane Carnegie’s globally acclaimed “How to win friends and influence people” first published in 1936. When Al-‘Areef learnt that the successful American author committed suicide, though a […]
Education

JUST IN: JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is’haq Oloyede, has ordered all CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again. A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman in Ilorin Office, Hassan Lawal, quoted Oloyede as saying that the decision was made after inspecting some of the […]
Education

Kremer’s study confirms learning gains among largest ever measured in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju A groundbreaking study, led by the 2019 Nobel Prize-Winning Economist, Prof. Michael Kremer, has revealed that children living in underserved African communities receive 53 per cent more learning in schools supported by the NewGlobe, a the Nigerian government partner, throughout their early childhood and primary schooling. Similarly, the study also indicated that children […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica