MFM varsity to graduate 31 first class, 259 graduands at convocation

Mountain Top University (MTU) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has said it will graduate about 259 graduands at the undergraduate level at its Fourth Convocation Lecture & Convocation ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony will be grace by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince ‘Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking at a press briefing, which signalled the commencement of celebrations marking the 4th convocation ceremony of the university, Prayer City in Ogun State today, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor. Elijah A. Ayolabi, explained that 31 were in first class (Honours) category; with the College of Humanities,

Management and Social Sciences (CHMS) having 11, while College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) has 20.

For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, Ayolabi stated that a total of 125, while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has 93. 10 graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.