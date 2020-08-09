Faith

MFM will not reopen August 9 –Olukoya

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…sets up compliant committee

 

As churches in Lagos State reopen today following the orders of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries General Overseer, Dr Danial Olukoya, has directed all MFM branches in Lagos and Ogun States to remain closed.

 

In a memo issued to all local branches Olukoya said: “We need to observe and properly appraise post-lockdown indices before opening our branches. We must be careful not to make any mistakes because all eyes will be on us.”

 

Olukoya also put on hold deliverance programmes even after the reopening and gave a tentative date to reopen as September 13.

 

On that premise, the General Overseer set up a compliance committee adding that it is imperative for every branch to officially invite the Compliance Committee for evaluation of state of readiness.

 

He stressed that the Committee must issue a letter of authorization before any branch church would reopen. Precisely the committee is expected evaluate compliance with the government guidelines such as provision of wash hand basins with flowing tap water, hand sanitizer, thermometer, spraying machines and disinfectants.

 

Other conditions that must be met when church finally reopens include one and half hours multiple service on Sunday only.

 

Pastors who are 65 years and above should stay at home; no midweek programmes while MFM annual spiritual exercise otherwise known as 70 days fasting will start next month.

