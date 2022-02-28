Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball Club atoned for their inability to win the Mark D Ball Women Basketball competition held in Abuja in January by running riot in Lagos, beating all opponents enroute the final of NOW 3X3 event on Saturday.

The Shade Olukoya Queens as they’re called participated in an 18 team 3×3 National Women Invitational Basketball competition that had teams from across Nigeria in attendance.

For a team that enjoys excellent support of the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya, the girls put the disappointment of Abuja behind them to win all eight games in the competition.

Interestingly, MFM fielded two teams in the competition and they met in the semi final with one of them making the final. Speaking at the end of the game, MFM captain, Marvelous Chizi, said: “This competition afforded us a unique opportunity to make up for the disappointment that happened in Abuja.

We desperately wanted to make our amiable father, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Dr Shade Olukoya happy and to say thank you for their support.”

