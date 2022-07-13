General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has pledged to continue his youth empowerment programme through sports. The popular clergy pointed at the mind blowing testimonies from running a football club, MFM Football Club Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without a number of players after positive COVID-19 cases emerged in camp in Rabat, Morocco.

The South African senior national team is preparing for a crunch Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final match against Tunisia tomorrow, 14 July 2022 and a win against the North Africans will also ensure that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges are one of the four continental sides to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be co- hosted by Australia and New Zealand. “We had one official who tested positive before the Burundi game [in the group stages of the tournament]. The official was isolated and treated as she was symptomatic,” Banyana team physician Dr Rodney Mokoka told www.safa.net “And 48 hours prior to the Botswana game [the final group stage match], we had one player who tested positive for Covid-19 and she was also symptomatic. She was put in quarantine and treated accordingly. Her asymptomatic roommate who tested negative is in isolation, hence they both missed Botswana game.” MFM’ll sustain sports involvement – Olukoya that has taken young idle boys off the streets and turned them to breadwinners, MFM Women Basketball club that has engaged young women and MFM wrestling club that produced and empowered double gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games Odunayo Adekuorouye. Dr Olukoya revealed that MFM is not only about youth empowerment through sports. “MFM’s involvement in youth engagement and empowerment is not restricted to sports. “To be quite honest, sports is one of a divine order from God tagged 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda. We’ve 69 other empowerment Progranmes aside sports for MFM youths and those outside MFM. To the glory of God, these youth targeted programmes have yielded positive results that we at MFM are very proud of”, he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...