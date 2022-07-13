Dr. Daniel Olukoya is the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries
Sports

MFM’ll sustain sports involvement – Olukoya

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has pledged to continue his youth empowerment programme through sports. The popular clergy pointed at the mind blowing testimonies from running a football club, MFM Football Club Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without a number of players after positive COVID-19 cases emerged in camp in Rabat, Morocco.

The South African senior national team is preparing for a crunch Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final match against Tunisia tomorrow, 14 July 2022 and a win against the North Africans will also ensure that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges are one of the four continental sides to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be co- hosted by Australia and New Zealand. “We had one official who tested positive before the Burundi game [in the group stages of the tournament]. The official was isolated and treated as she was symptomatic,” Banyana team physician Dr Rodney Mokoka told www.safa.net “And 48 hours prior to the Botswana game [the final group stage match], we had one player who tested positive for Covid-19 and she was also symptomatic. She was put in quarantine and treated accordingly. Her asymptomatic roommate who tested negative is in isolation, hence they both missed Botswana game.” MFM’ll sustain sports involvement – Olukoya that has taken young idle boys off the streets and turned them to breadwinners, MFM Women Basketball club that has engaged young women and MFM wrestling club that produced and empowered double gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games Odunayo Adekuorouye. Dr Olukoya revealed that MFM is not only about youth empowerment through sports. “MFM’s involvement in youth engagement and empowerment is not restricted to sports. “To be quite honest, sports is one of a divine order from God tagged 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda. We’ve 69 other empowerment Progranmes aside sports for MFM youths and those outside MFM. To the glory of God, these youth targeted programmes have yielded positive results that we at MFM are very proud of”, he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man United’s Chong joins Werder Bremen on season-long loan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s Dutch winger Tahith Chong has joined German side Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020-21 season.   The 20-year-old signed a new contract at Old Trafford in March, running until June 2022.   The Netherlands Under-21 player joined United’s academy in 2016 from Feyenoord and made his senior debut in July 2018. “Chong […]
Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Ogunsakin, Mubarak, Yakubu breeze into finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s brightest future tennis stars, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak put up some very commanding performance in their semifinal matches to reach the finals of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Ogunsakin, the top seed in the boys 14s, dismissed Kehinde Lawal from Lagos with consistent and well […]
Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic to meet Berrettini in final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Defending champion Novak Djokovic needed all of his nous and quality to edge past Denis Shapovalov and set up a Wimbledon men’s final with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on Sunday. Canada’s Shapovalov, 22, played superbly for the most part, only for Djokovic to claim the key moments on his way to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica