MFM’s Oladayo begs Lagos fans for maximum support against Shooting

Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries FC forward, Oladayo Alabi, has pleaded to Lagos State football fans to rally round his team, ahead of Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) match against Shooting Stars, scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

This will be the second Southwest derby for the Lagos-based team this season. The Olukoya Boys failed to beat Remo Stars in their first fixture, but Alabi believes, the Lagos fans will play a huge role in tomorrow’s encounter, hence he pleaded for their support.

 

“We are pleading, begging the Lagos fans to come out fully to support us, because we really need their support,” he said. “Seeing them hailing us on the pitch of play is a plus for us so that the morale will be high in other for to us push for the desired result.

 

“Sunday game is a must win for us. We need the maximum points to bounce back ahead of our next league game against Gombe United which I believe we will get a decent result.”

 

