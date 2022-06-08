Business

MFS Africa acquires GTP for $34m

Pan-African digital payments company, MFS Africa, is acquiring U.S.-based Global Technology Partners (GTP) in a cashand- shares deal worth $34 million, according to the Financial Times. MFS Africa is an Africa- focused and Londonbased company connects more than 320 million mobile money wallets across 35+ African countries and 700 corridors.

Commenting on the acquisition of GTP, MFS Africa CEO, Dare Okoudjou, said: “It’s mostly for international e-commerce platforms, which are not able or willing to create the user experience that will accept mobile.” He noted that MFS had struck a deal with Spotify to allow the music subscription company to accept mobile payments from customers in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

Over 500,000 clients in over 30 countries use GTP prepaid cards. With MFS Africa’s merger, the total clientele reach could reach several millions, Okoudjou said. The acquisition also helps MFS to “expand its activities in the U.S.,” he added.

 

