MFS awaits CBN’s approval to acquire Baxi

MFS Africa, the largest pan- African digital payments hub, has announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire Baxi, one of Nigeria’s leading superagent networks. The deal, which is subject to approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria, will be the second highest fintech acquisition in Nigeria to date. Nigeria is home to one of the most dynamic markets on the continent; it is Africa’s largest economy and home to the largest number of SMEs. It is also the largest remittance market in Africa and home to one-third of intra-Africa remittance flows. MFS Africa’s presence in Nigeria to date has been limited given the country’s small number of mobile wallets.

With the acquisition, MFS Africa will expand its pan-African network into Nigeria, connecting Nigerian businesses to the continent and the rest of the world. “This deal is a pivotal step in our journey. By combining Baxi’s network of SMEs operating as agents with our pan- African network, we aim to take Nigeria’s SMEs to the rest of Africa and the world.

“Our expansion into Nigeria brings us one step closer in our mission of making borders matter less,” said Dare Okoudjou, MFS Africa Founder and CEO. Founded in 2014 by Degbola Abudu and Folu Majekodunmi, Baxi is one of Nigeria’s largest independent SME-focused electronic payment networks.

Baxi provides a cash-in/ cash-out offering as well as value-added services — account opening, money transfer, bill payment and more — to the last mile. Through its network of over 90,000 agents, Baxi has processed over $1billion in transactions this year. Following the acquisition’s close, MFS Africa will build Baxi into a key node on its digital payment network, allowing customers to make regional and global payments to and from Nigeria. MFS Africa will also expand Baxi’s proposition for offline SMEs to select markets within MFS Africa’s footprint of 320 million mobile wallets across more than 35 African countries. Previous restrictions to mobile network operators’ participation in mobile money services have restrained the sector’s growth in Nigeria. To serve the over 55 per cent of Nigerian consumers currently excluded from formal financial services, Nigerian fintechs that have built strong agent networks are the crucial interface to reach Nigeria’s ~31m financially underserved and ~67m financially unserved populations.

Like this: Like Loading...