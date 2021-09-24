Business

MGHS Old Girls Association seeks N450m for school project

Methodist Girls High School Old Girls Association has appealed to the public to help raise the sum of N450 million to hasten the building of a modern facility and state of the art learning environment school project for its alma mater.

The association made the appeal during a fundraising and cocktail party at the School in Yaba, Lagos, adding that the new building already named the MGHS OGA Legacy Block, sits on 1,528 square meters. The association said out of the N450 million, over a N100 million had been raised, adding that members are now soliciting for N300 million to enable them complete the project.

In her welcome address, the President of the association, Major General Tilewa Amusu (rtd), described the project as a two storey building, which comprises of a hall and the OGA offices on the ground floor, while classrooms, laboratories, staff rooms are on the higher floors. She said that the old building, which was pulled down, evoked a lot of emotions and rekindled memories of old girls, as the school is one of the best schools in the country and third oldest school in Nigeria. Amusu said: “On April, 14, 2021, we embarked on our rewriting journey by laying the building blocks for the future students of MGHS. This ground-breaking effort, we know, would see the dividends, boast of modern facility and state of the art learning environment for our students.

“The construction started in April 2021, and plans are being implemented to complete the project in a year.” “The project will cost an estimated N450 million; globally, old girls are committed to the project and have been giving money, building materials and expertise, while reauesting old girls to continue this spirit of giving till the full actualisation of the project; the OGA is requesting support from everyone to complete the project and enhance the education of the girl-child. “This project ensures that the girl child gets quality education in a conducive environment.

We are seeking support from everyone, your support will help us preserve the history of MGHS. “The students from MGHS have gone out to achieve tremendous feats in Nigeria’s government and private sectors. It is time to help our alma mater keep going,” Amusu said. Also speaking, the chairperson fundraising committee, Mrs Folasade Ogunnaike, said that she was always excited whenever she is asked to talk about the school. She said: “Sometimes ago some missionaries who were passionate about the girl child gave by building this school, so we are a group of passionate women, and we are here to give back for all we have benefitted, from the missionaries sacrifices.”

