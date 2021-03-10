Metro & Crime

MHWUN scribe, wife, daughter die in auto crash

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

General Secretary, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Silas Adamu, his wife and daughter, have died in a motor accident on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

 

Adamu and his daughter, Miss Kubai Adamu, died instantly in the accident, which occurred on Monday. His wife, Mrs. Mercy Adamu, later died at an undisclosed hospital.

 

A statement signed by Jack Lampang on behalf of MHWUN President, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, described the late Adamu as a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose legacies would continue to leave an indelible mark on humanity.

 

The statement reads: “Late Comrade Silas Adamu joined the services of the union on the 1st of August, 2000 as Principal Organising Secretary and rose to become the Secretary General in September, 2015.

 

In his death the union has indeed lost an illustrious son, a patriot, nationalist and detribalised figure whose friendship and association cut across ethnic and religious lines. “He remained passionate about the unity and development of the union until he died.

 

He always advocated for education and investment in human capital as fundamentals for our advancement into a peaceful and prosperous union. “Comrade Silas has gone but the lives he touched positively will remain worthy ambassadors for the virtues he stood for in his admirable lifetime.

 

“His legacies of absolute loyalty to his principals and humble disposition towards his staff and associates will surely continue to contribute to the betterment of humanity as a whole. The union shall surely miss him.”

