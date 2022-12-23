News

MI Abaga announces Homecoming Festival in Jos

The Incredible Music Festival is coming home to Jos from January 1st to January 2nd. With outstanding performances and networking opportunities, this new year promises to be the most exciting yet. Jude ‘MI’ Abaga and The TASCK Creative company will be working to improve the creative economy in Jos by giving up and coming artists the chance to perform alongside well known artists who started their career in the beautiful city. The event will also serve as a platform to encourage young creatives to participate in the upcoming 2023 elections.

After a fantastic experience in Lagos, The Incredible Music Festival is back and this time it is bringing artists to their hometown of Jos. The experience will feature immersive activities like a networking event where up-and-coming creators may meet established ones, a celebration to ring in the new year featuring performers like Jeremiah Gyang, Ruby Gyang, and Panam Percy Paul, and an electrifying homecoming concert with M.I, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince as headliners.Additionally, these icons will give up-and-coming musicians from TASCK’s creative ecosystem a chance to perform at the concert.

“Jos is a fantastic city with outstanding creatives. If you think about the great artists who have emerged from it, you will realize it has the potential to match Lagos.” Jude ‘M.I’ Abaga, CEO of TASCK says: “We are doing something big with this festival. In addition to making a difference with our message, we are collaborating with the city’s creatives to strengthen their creative economy and promote their talent to the rest of the world.”

The event will give creatives the opportunity to utilize their platform as a means to drive social impact. In keeping with the ongoing #vote4Nigeria, #iregistered and #sixtypercentof us campaigns, creatives will use their influence and encourage audiences to collect their PVC’s and vote in the upcoming 2023 elections. MI Abaga also announced that the winner of the ongoing #sixtypercentofus challenge will not only receive N500,000 but will also perform on stage at the IMF.

TASCK went on to announce that the IMF will also take place in Jos, Plateau at a later date with a lineup that will have some of the most exciting names in the industry, from international superstars to homegrown talents.

Through fostering important conversations and sending powerful messages, the TASCK Creative company has remained consistent in its work to improve Nigeria’s creative economy and bridge the gap between creativity and influence. The company is a driving force in the entertainment industry and this event is just an example of its spectacular influence on creatives.

To attend the festival please purchase your tickets here.

 

