Body & Soul

MI Abaga, WizKid squabble over Rap music, Afrobeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s music star and Grammy winner, Wizkid has declared Afrobeat genre of music as the new pop, adding that rap is dead. In a recent interview with a popular magazine, the singer declared Afrobeat genre of music as the new pop, adding that rap genre of music is dead. According to Wizkid, rap is boring and repetitive.

He said: “Afrobeats is the new pop, sold two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. “If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore. don’t listen to rap that shit is boring to me. It’s d£ad now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows.”

The singer has been getting a few backlashes from Nigerian rap artists who disagree with since his comment. Replying the hip hop singer’s comment, Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI, in a tweet on Friday, gave a shout-out to some rap stars in Nigeria, including Falz, AQ, Ajebo Hustlers, and Blaqbonez. Abaga, who is also a rapper, said his colleagues are “winning”, adding that “rap is on the rise.”

Although he didn’t make reference to Wizkid, his tweet is coming after the latter’s controversial comment about rap music. In an interview, Wizkid spoke about the place of other genres when he aired his criticism of rap music. The Grammy-winning music star hammered on the “dominance of Afrobeats over the rest of the music market.”

“Afrobeats is the new pop. I sold two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore,” he said. “I don’t listen to rap – that shit is boring to me. It’s dead now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows.

“No disrespect to nobody. I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this.” Wizkid’s comment has since put him on the receiving end of heated backlash, both from rappers and rap fans.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Damian Wan: From security guard to rising music star

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Patrick Damian Wan is the new kid on the block in the Nigerian entertainment scene.   The Political Science graduate from University of Ibadan who hails from Abia State, disclosed that his love for music took root while he was in the university and his exploits on campus earned him accolades that has prepared him […]
Body & Soul

AFWN: Ankara, Adire prints at their best

Posted on Author By Ifeoma Ononye

The runway was lit. Ankara and Nigeria’s indigenous tie/dye print, Adire was at their best at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria. The three-day event organised by Lagos Fashion Fair, African Fashion Week Nigeria in collaboration with Toyin Lawani Master class was nothing short of promoting enterprise in the fashion and beauty industry. Renowned […]
Body & Soul

I don’t want to rush into marriage –Rich Plug

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Iwunor Anslem Chibuzor, popularly known as, Rich Plug, is one of the latest rappers in the music scene.   The 22 year old, whose new single “Olu” is making waves on different platforms bared his mind on marriage and relationship, saying that he is single and not ready to rush into marriage.   “I’m single, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica