MI Abaga, WizKid squabble over Rap music, Afrobeat

Nigeria’s music star and Grammy winner, Wizkid has declared Afrobeat genre of music as the new pop, adding that rap is dead. In a recent interview with a popular magazine, the singer declared Afrobeat genre of music as the new pop, adding that rap genre of music is dead. According to Wizkid, rap is boring and repetitive.

He said: “Afrobeats is the new pop, sold two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. “If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore. don’t listen to rap that shit is boring to me. It’s d£ad now, it’s tired. These guys do the same shit, rap on the same beats and the same flows.”

The singer has been getting a few backlashes from Nigerian rap artists who disagree with since his comment. Replying the hip hop singer’s comment, Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI, in a tweet on Friday, gave a shout-out to some rap stars in Nigeria, including Falz, AQ, Ajebo Hustlers, and Blaqbonez. Abaga, who is also a rapper, said his colleagues are “winning”, adding that “rap is on the rise.”

Although he didn’t make reference to Wizkid, his tweet is coming after the latter’s controversial comment about rap music. In an interview, Wizkid spoke about the place of other genres when he aired his criticism of rap music. The Grammy-winning music star hammered on the “dominance of Afrobeats over the rest of the music market.”

"No disrespect to nobody. I don't have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I'm probably the wrong person to say this."

“No disrespect to nobody. I don’t have anything against rap or any other type of music. I have a lot of rappers as friends, like a lot. So I’m probably the wrong person to say this.” Wizkid’s comment has since put him on the receiving end of heated backlash, both from rappers and rap fans.

