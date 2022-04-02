Arts & Entertainments

MI heralds forthcoming album with new single, Daddy

Africa’s finest hip-hop artiste, M.I Abaga, who is widely heralded as Africa’s most commercially successful rapper has dropped his single, Daddy. A household name and one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in Africa from classic hit projects like ”Talk About It” to “M.I the Movie”, he is undeniably an instrumental element when defining hip-hop/ rap music in Africa. In addition to the heavily prolific songs, the African hip-hop legend is back with his first official single of the year, Daddy, to serenade the ears of his listeners. The song with its afrobeats and rap infusion is crafted to praise women and give them enough reasons to feel themselves.

In this song, M.I Abaga blends his ever flawless rap flow with the classic mid-tempo rhythm to leave you bobbing your head. He is accompanied by fellow collaborator, Chillz, who mutually blesses the ears with a catchy chorus that replays countlessly in your head to create an exciting masterpiece. Speaking on the new single, M.I says; “Daddy is a song that’s here to celebrate our women and further appraise their beauty.

“Daddy is the lead single of M.I’s forthcoming project that promises to be more than exciting for his fans. This project has been specially curated to put the rapper in a new light and reaffirm his stance as one of Africa’s finest artists. The song reintroduces M.I as a renowned artist; ready to deliver lines and bars that have a good hook on listeners. As always, he is unmatched in the music industry.

 

