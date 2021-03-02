Michael Barayev: ‘If I can be successful, you can too’

Learning the skills to become successful in business requires a lot of effort on your part.

Whether it is through experience or mentorship, you have to learn the right way of doing things in order to avoid common pitfalls.

It is extremely helpful if you have a mentor.

Today’s economy is rapidly shifting and business owners must adapt to these crucial changes in the marketplace.

This is where Michael Barayev, Founder of the Barayev Brands’ comes in.

Barayev has over 10 years of experience in the field of marketing and sales, helping entrepreneurs and business owners scale aggressively.

Michael’s expertise and success has made him a leader in the sales industry.

Today, he teaches the same techniques to other entrepreneurs through his coaching program called Barayev Bootcamp.

It is an extensive business coaching program with world class one-on-one mentorship.

Michael teaches students all the techniques and strategies that he has mastered over the years. Beginning his company with just six people on his team, two years later, he had over 150 full time sales people employed at Barayev Marketing LLC.

His company has netted a profit of over seven figures with the help of its sales team chosen and trained by Michael directly.

Michael’s parents emigrated from the former USSR in 1991 when he was only six months old.

He joined a network marketing company one year after he began college, and then worked as a door-to-door salesman for several years. “For me, it was all practice and experience while on the go. I was forced to learn by experience, so I did just that. I started Barayev Marketing LLC using my self-taught techniques, but early on, I also realized that I didn’t want others to go through the same problems I had, so I also began coaching students,” said Michael.

He started his company at the young age of just 25 and has trained over 150 employees working under him.

From shoveling snow when he was 12, to running his own company at the age of 26, it has taken a lot of persistence, dedication, and determination for Michael to achieve success in his chosen field. Michael is now taking on a bigger mission of duplicating his success to help business owners, entrepreneurs, and salespeople scale their businesses aggressively and effectively.

