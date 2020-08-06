Health

Michelle Obama: I have ‘low-grade depression’

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has said she is suffering from “low-grade depression” because of the pandemic, racial tensions and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.
She said managing “emotional highs and lows” required “knowing yourself” and “the things that do bring you joy”.
Mrs Obama said she has had difficulties with her exercise routine and sleep, reports the BBC.
“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness.”
“These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” the 56-year-old said. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.
“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”
She also said it is “exhausting” to be “waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something.”
“And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while,” she said.

Reporter

