News

Michelle Obama to be inducted into US National Women’s Hall of Fame

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2 on Monday, reports Reuters.
Others in the list include author Octavia Butler, who died in 2006, Rebecca Halstead, who had a near three-decade career in the military, poet Joy Harjo, artist Judy Chicago and activist Emily Howland, who died in 1929 and had taught formerly enslaved people how to read and write in refugee settlements where she worked during the American Civil War.
“Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” the National Women’s Hall of Fame website said.
“The National Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021.”
The organisation said it was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York state and will plan carefully to ensure that the in-person portion of Induction Weekend is safe for all attendees.
Ticket sales will not be opened until April or May, it said. It will host a live virtual streaming of the ceremony, which will be free to the public.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame, in Seneca Falls, New York, says it is the United States’ oldest membership organisation dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements of distinguished American women.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Professor Kanu Anthony, OSA to deliver Tansian University Maiden Inaugural Lecture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Professor Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, a priest of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria would deliver the Maiden Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, which will hold on February 18, 2021 at the University Arena by 10am on the theme, Igwebuike: An Operative Condition of African Philosophy, Religion and Culture- Towards […]
News

Christmas Shopping: StarTimes GO holds festival sales on Tech products

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With the festive season in the air, StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel on StarTimes pay-TV platform is organising its Christmas sales on December 12 to enable households beautify their homes. Shoppers will have the opportunity to buy selected tech and household products with up to 50% discount. The Christmas Festival Sales will hold on StarTimes […]
News Top Stories

Kidnapping: DSS warns against excessive display of wealth

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says disparity, greed fuelling crime The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the rich in the society against excessive display of wealth in public places, saying such tendency could make them easy targets of kidnapping. This was as the Service observed that “the disparity between the rich and the poor, coupled with greed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica