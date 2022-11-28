Micro-pension: PenCom engages CSOs to drive process

In order to further drive the micropension project to target beneficiaries, the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has taken the awareness to civil society organisations.

At the conference, which is the second in the series and themed: ‘Enhancing Informal Sector Participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme’ held in Abuja, where the roles of civil society groups’ was recognised.

The Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aishat Dahir-Umar, in her paper delivered at the conference, said the conference provided a great opportunity for the Commission to enlighten and interact with relevant civil society groups in order to elicit better understanding of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the Commission’s activities in general.

The Commission, she said, was facilitating efforts by the Pension Fund Administrators to provide incentives for the MPP. One key incentive that is being worked upon is the provision of health insurance to the micro-pension contributors.

This recognizes the need for the MPP to provide more access to health care services, which is often lacking in critical times of need. She told the participants that the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) was conceptualised to expand pension coverage to the informal sector, including small-scale businesses, entertainers, professionals, petty traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

The MPP aims to curb old-age poverty by assisting the participants to contribute while working and build long-term savings to fall back on when they are no longer in active working life.

PenCom’s expectation, according to the DG, is learning points from the conference which would be disseminated to your target audience and the larger society, “in addition to creating awareness and deepening the understanding of members of the CSGs, the conference should also elicit their participation in the MPP.” Dahir-Umar recounted the feats achieved by the Commission.

According to her, “some of the recent significant accomplishments by the Commission include the issuance of the Guidelines on Accessing 25 per cent of RSA Balance towards payment of Equity Contribution for Residential Mortgage by RSA holders.

