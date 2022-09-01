Micro Pension Plan: Onboarding informal sector into CPS

With the introduction of Micro Pension Plan by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to cater for the pension need of workers in the informal sector largely populated by artisans and employers with no fewer than three employees, the pension inclusion circle has been completed, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

At inception, there was no plan for the inclusion of informal sector in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) arrangement. The pension scheme structure was designed for employees in the formal sector comprising public and the private sector outfits with five employees and above. The Pension Reform Act, which came into effect in 2004, provides a contributory arrangement in which both the employer and employee contribute into the workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs). However, the CPS was only opened to the formal sector since inception, until the Federal Government officially extended it to the informal sector in March 2019. The informal sector constitutes large scale in any economy, especially in Africa. In Nigeria, over 80 per cent of the working population fall under the informal sector. Informal sector workers are heterogeneous in nature because the sector employs a wide range of individuals, ranging from wage earners and self-employed to domestic workers. They are often characterised with irregular income and lack long-term saving culture. There is also the absence of social safety nets that can provide better future/ retirement plan for the informal sector workers. However, given the success and mileage recorded by CPS, the National Pension Commission (Pencom) arrived at a decision of bringing into the pension net the informal sector. The informal sector is the largest and most populous workers’ segment in Nigeria. The informal sector is peopled by artisans, hairdressers, road side mechanics, tailor and fashion designers. This category of people earn subsistence income from their crafts and vocation.

Pencom’s inroad in MPP

Micro Pension Plan (MPP) is a long-term voluntary financial plan for the provision of pension coverage to the self-employed and persons working for organisations with less than three employees who are mainly in the informal sector. In 2019, PenCom nurtured an idea to capture the informal sector into the Contributory Pension Scheme.

It projected that the scheme could attract over 20 million workers and generate over N3 trillion funds. To prepare the ground for a seamless operations, PenCom and the pension fund operators developed information technology to support the plan. The Commission engaged critical stakeholders of the informal sector groups such as the Nigerian Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigerian, a body consisting selfemployed tailors and garment workers; partner trade associations, non-government organisations and religious bodies were carried along in the plan, in a bid to persuade them to subscribe to the pension plan.

Speaking on the plan at its formative stage, Director-General, PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, had assured that the implementation of the micro-pension plan would improve the standard of living of the informal sector’s participants at retirement and reduce dependence on extended family for support later in life.

The plan, when operational, she said, would capture self-employed people, especially, those with irregular income, usually in the informal sector and are largely financially uninformed with limited or no access to financial services, especially, pension plan. Section 2(3) of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 legal framework extends the coverage of the CPS to self-employed persons through the micro-pension scheme. The Head, Research & Corporate Strategy, PenCom, Dr Farouk Aminu, had, at a forum in Lagos, said the Commission was working on ensuring that the plan commenced as planned.

He described the scheme as a development that can enhance the growth of pension assets in the country. He added that self-employed people and workers in the informal sector could reap by participating in the plan. Aside the initiative of providing income for people at old age and inculcating a savings culture through highly protected and regulated investment, it will afford them the opportunity to connect to other programmes of government, while helping to finance infrastructure across the country. He explained that subscribers could, as well, use the balance in their Retirement Savings Accounts as equity contribution for residential mortgages and support their businesses. Additional benefits of the scheme to self-employed persons and informal sector workers include that the cover is guaranteed under the Pension Protection Fund.

Evaluating micro-pension trajectory

Three years down the line, the scheme has taken off from scratch level recording modest subscription. The scheme got a modest share in the overall pension assets. While total pension assets grossed N14.27 trillion as at June 30, 2022. Of the N14.27 trillion pension assets, Micro Pension Fund accounts for N285.31 million, representing less than one per cent of the industry fund size of N14.27 trillion. Giving update report on the scheme last week in Abuja at a journalists’ workshop organised by Pencom, the Head, Investment Supervision Deprtment, National Pension Commission, Ibrahim S. Kangiwa, in a paper titled: “What you need to know about the Investment of the Micro Pension Fund,” listed benefits of micro pension investments to the economy.

He said it spurs economic growth (GDP) and lifts infrastructure development. According to him, a contributor is able to secure his/her future through steady income after retirement. Contributor benefits from the minimum pension guarantee as incentive and it guarantees optimum returns for contributors by growing their savings. “Higher returns on investment. For instance, as at 30 June, 2022, the Micro Pension Fund recorded an annualised year-to-date return of 7.22 per cent. Whereas, the six months (January—June, 2022) average deposit interest rate was about 5.63 per cent.

The Commission is committed to ensuring the safety of pension funds and structures have been established in this regard. As the pension industry and financial system evolves, the Commission would also continue to develop and implement innovative policies to foster safety and fair returns on pension fund investment,” Kangiwa said. According to PenCom’s statistics, no fewer than 73,600 informal sector workers registered under the Contributory Pension Scheme as of the end of December 2021. The figure is higher compared to 2,463 informal sector workers that joined the CPS as of the end of December 2020, while the number rose by 3,292 as of the end of first quarter of 2021. The report said micro pension registration and contribution during the first quarter showed that Pension Fund Administrators registered 3,292 contributors under the Micro Pension Plan.

According to PenCom’s fourth quarter report, more artisans are showing interest in the CPS. It noted: “19 PFAs registered 2,166 contributors during the quarter under review. This brought the total number of micro pension contributors to 73,600 as at 31 December 2021. “Similarly, the sum of N25.09 million was credited into the RSAs of 8,260 MPP contributors in Q4’21, bringing the total value of the micro pension fund to N224.05 million as at end of the quarter under review.” As part of the financial inclusion objectives of government, the PFAs were instructed to ensure the development of the micro pension plan to enable the artisans and other self-employed workers to plan for their financial future. The DG, Dahir-Umar, at a workshop for journalists in Abuja, had noted that the 2007 review made provision for the informal sector people.

The revised regulation also contains several new provisions on pension enhancement, voluntary Contributions, payment under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), payment of benefits of missing persons, and payment of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) benefits.

Represented by Head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Abdulquadir Mustapha, she said the choice of topic: “Increasing Informal Sector Participation in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS): The case for Micro Pension Plan,” aligned with the Commission’s objective of expanding coverage of the CPS. She said the aim was to bring into the CPS Nigerians working in the informal sector and those who are self-employed through the Micro Pension Plan (MPP). “Therefore, it is of utmost importance to educate the media on MPP and enlist your support to make the Plan popular amongst informal sector workers and the self-employed,” she said.

“It means that accountants, architects, lawyers, artisans, traders, stylists, farmers, commercial drivers and more can contribute for their pension. “What are the benefits of MPP? It will improve the standard of living of the elderly as it provides a regular stream of benefits at old age. It will provide access to other incentives. It secures financial autonomy and independence of retirees. “Contributions will be passed to the next of kin in case of contributor’s death,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...