Microplastics can pass from pregnant mother to foetus

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found tiny plastic particles in the organs of unborn baby rats, the first time microplastics have been seen to cross the placenta in live mammals.

Their study is published in the journal ‘Particle and Fibre Toxicology’. Researchers found the particles inhaled by the mother travelled across the placenta and into the developing lungs, brain and heart of the foetus. The study also revealed that nanoparticles of polystyrene were able to reach the foetus within 90 minutes of the mother being exposed.

Foam polystyrene can be more than 95 per cent air and is widely used to make home and appliance insulation, lightweight protective packaging, surfboards, foodservice and food packaging.

Highlighting their other impacts, the researchers said one day before the foetuses were due to be born, the babies of mothers who had been exposed to plastic were seven per cent smaller than expected.

The scientists do not yet know if the findings also apply to human pregnancy but the results are a cause for concern, they said. Plastics are made of longchained polymers which shed and degrade over time into smaller fragments known as microplastics.

These fibres, less than 5mm in size, are thought to pose a risk to animals and humans.

