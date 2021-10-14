Business

Microsoft ADC announces programme for developers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Microsoft Africa Development Centre (Microsoft ADC), the premier Engineering Center for Microsoft, has announced the commencement of its Game of Learners Clinic, a three-month intensive programme for students in the university and beginner developers across West Africa. The programme is scheduled to commence in October 2021 and will allow participants to level up on .Net, JavaScript, Git, Azure, Software Design, and Program Manager Fundamentals. Designed to introduce a fun, hands-on learning experience for students, Game of Learners is an 11- week programme and will begin with a development path where learners will attend free virtual clinics with specialised coaching and training that will allow them to acquire hands-on experience and cultivate a learner-led developer community.

In the second core part of the program participants will learn about Product Requirement Documentation, Project Management 101, and Prioritisation Framework. Speaking on the Game of Learners Clinic, Managing Director, Microsoft ADC – West Africa, Gafar Lawal, said: “At Microsoft ADC, we recognise the creativity, innovation, and passion driving productivity in Africa’s technology landscape, and Game of Learners presents a unique opportunity to be a strong driver of this com-munity. “Our vision with Game of Learners is to create a platform where young developers and any other interested participants can build longlasting solutions to challenges using technology. “Looking beyond engineering, our focus is to begin to harness other skills that are invaluable in solving not only the problems of today but also those of the future.

With this program, we are empowering young developers in Africa to achieve so much more.’’ While only 100 applicants will be enrolled for this year’s clinic, which commenced on October 5, 2021, over 1,000 applications were received for the Game of Learners Clinic from across West Africa.

Our Reporters

