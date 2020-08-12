Business

Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said the Surface Duo, its dual-screen smartphone powered by Alphabet Inc’s Android operating system, will start at a price of $1,399 and arrive in stores beginning September 10.
The Surface Duo folds closed like a book. Unlike devices such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 that use special flexible glass to create a single display, the Duo has two traditional screens separated by a hinge but synchronized to work together, reports Reuters.
At a media briefing ahead of the Surface Duo announcement, Microsoft executives positioned the phone as a tool for getting work done with its productivity apps, similar to how many business users employ dual-monitor setups with PCs.
In the company’s Teams chat app, for example, a video chat occupies one screen while the other screen displays chats. In Microsoft’s Outlook email app, clicking a link in the body of an email opens the link on the opposite screen, so the user can continue reading or responding to the email.
“I’m not trying to reinvent the phone,” Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, told reporters. “But I do believe this is a better way to get things done.”
The dual-screen setup also allows users to pair up non-Microsoft apps, such as running social networks Twitter and Instagram side by side. Panay said that one of Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella’s favorite combinations was using Amazon.com’s Kindle app to read books while taking notes with a stylus in Microsoft’s OneNote app on the other screen.
Panay said Microsoft chose Google’s operating system because it would give users access to Android’s large ecosystem of mobile apps. “Having the Play Store is critical,” he said.
Microsoft said pre-orders for the device begin Wednesday at its own site, AT&T Inc and BestBuy Co Inc.
Devices will work on wireless networks from AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc.
The device does not have 5G connectivity and is only available in the United States at launch. Microsoft gave no timeline for other markets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Forex: Naira stable on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira stayed stable at N461/$1 on the parallel market yesterday, as traders appeared confused about whether the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) adjustment of the exchange rate at the official window by 5.54 per cent to N381 per dollar from N361/$ on Tuesday, meant that the apex bank had officially devalued the local currency […]
Business

Group describes revelations from NDDC as nauseating

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Niger Delta-based civil society organisation – Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice – has noted with great concern and total displeasure the on-going massive looting, corruption, abuse of office and impunity in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) perpetuated by interim management committee under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. […]
Business

PSHAN, Aig-Imoukhuede kick off design phase for PHC adoption

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in collaboration with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) have unveiled a new initiative geared towards significantly improving Nigeria’s healthcare system at the grassroots level.     The innovative strategy, in furtherance of a vision from an earlier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: