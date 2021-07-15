Business

Microsoft pushes for Nigerian SMBs digital transformation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Software giant, Microsoft, has said it is committed to empowering small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Nigeria and other African countries to accelerate the digital transformation of their business. According to the firm, SMBs account for over 90 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Lebanon, hence its new solution is being targeted at Africa and the Middle East. Speaking during a virtual press briefing to announce the launch of a new Microsoft Solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Regional Business Applications Director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets, Maher Al-Khaiyat, said with digital transformation now a necessity, small and mediumsized businesses are seeking cost-effective, streamlined systems that will make their transition seamless. He said Microsoft took a bold step to address this need with the launch of its cloudbased business management solution specifically targeted at Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium- sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” Al-Khaiyat explained. According to him, using the solution, efficiency is boosted through automated tasks and workflows — all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “What businesses get,” added Al-Khaiyat, “is an end-toend view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it.” He said the application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs.

By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables you to start quickly, grow at your own pace, and adapt in real-time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs. “SMBs can bring people,processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end, instead of juggling standalone systems that disrupt the business flow. With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from. “Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

“A centralised, unified overview of your business offered by Dynamics 365 Business Central helps business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity. “Thanks to easy to create dashboards and built-in analytics, leaders can proactively inform and guide employees, manage budgets, and monitor progress with real-time data on available resources. As a real-time online application, all data stays up to date, making it simple to spot trends, prevent issues, and deliver great customer experiences,” Al-Khaiyat stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank to begin Bootcamp for Hackaholics 2.0 finalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wema Bank Plc has shortlisted 10 finalists to take part in the Virtual Bootcamp for its Hackaholics (2.0) Accelerator Programme slated to start on January 18, 2021. The finalists, pooled from over 500 applications, were revealed during the two-day virtual pitch programme last year. The pitch programme began with an opening remark by the Managing […]
Business Top Stories

Relief as FG lifts ban on SIM activation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

.NIN mandatory for acquisition After four months hiatus in the telecommunications sector, the Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. This has come as a huge relief to many Nigerians, who had been cut off from telecommunications due to the ban and even […]
Business

WTO: Prospects for service trade recovery remain poor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that prospects for global service trade recovery remain poor due to restrictions and lockdowns in most countries as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The WTO said in statement yesterday that preliminary data further suggested that, in November, services trade was still 16 per cent below 2019 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica