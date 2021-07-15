Microsoft pushes for Nigerian SMBs digital transformation

Software giant, Microsoft, has said it is committed to empowering small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Nigeria and other African countries to accelerate the digital transformation of their business. According to the firm, SMBs account for over 90 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Lebanon, hence its new solution is being targeted at Africa and the Middle East. Speaking during a virtual press briefing to announce the launch of a new Microsoft Solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Regional Business Applications Director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets, Maher Al-Khaiyat, said with digital transformation now a necessity, small and mediumsized businesses are seeking cost-effective, streamlined systems that will make their transition seamless. He said Microsoft took a bold step to address this need with the launch of its cloudbased business management solution specifically targeted at Nigeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium- sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions,” Al-Khaiyat explained. According to him, using the solution, efficiency is boosted through automated tasks and workflows — all from within familiar Office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “What businesses get,” added Al-Khaiyat, “is an end-toend view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it.” He said the application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs.

By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables you to start quickly, grow at your own pace, and adapt in real-time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs. “SMBs can bring people,processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end, instead of juggling standalone systems that disrupt the business flow. With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless.

“Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from. “Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

“A centralised, unified overview of your business offered by Dynamics 365 Business Central helps business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity. “Thanks to easy to create dashboards and built-in analytics, leaders can proactively inform and guide employees, manage budgets, and monitor progress with real-time data on available resources. As a real-time online application, all data stays up to date, making it simple to spot trends, prevent issues, and deliver great customer experiences,” Al-Khaiyat stated.

