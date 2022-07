Microsoft retains commercial open source apps on Window Store

Microsoft said it has decided not to implement a policy to ban developers from selling open source software on Windows Store. The policy to ban commercial open source apps was set to go into effect from July 16. Microsoft has now removes the mention of open source software from its Store Policies document.

“On June 16, we shares changes to updates made to several policies aimed at protecting customers from misleading listing. In listening to the developer community, we have determined one of those updates could be perceived differently than intended,” a company spokesperson said. Microsoft Store has now published an update to the policy “in order to clarify the language to better reflect our intention.

The policy will now go into effect starting today. “ Earlier, Microsoft store policy said that developers must not attempt to profit from open-source or other software that is otherwise generally available for free, nor be priced irrationally high relative to the features and functionalities provided by your product. The announcement irked the developer community as it would hamper their effort to monetise open source software. The policy change was first announced on June 16. There are several examples of open source software sold in Microsoft’s app store such as video editing software shortcut and FTP client such as WinSCP

