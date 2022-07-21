Business

Microsoft retains commercial open source apps on Window Store

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Microsoft said it has decided not to implement a policy to ban developers from selling open source software on Windows Store. The policy to ban commercial open source apps was set to go into effect from July 16. Microsoft has now removes the mention of open source software from its Store Policies document.

“On June 16, we shares changes to updates made to several policies aimed at protecting customers from misleading listing. In listening to the developer community, we have determined one of those updates could be perceived differently than intended,” a company spokesperson said. Microsoft Store has now published an update to the policy “in order to clarify the language to better reflect our intention.

The policy will now go into effect starting today. “ Earlier, Microsoft store policy said that developers must not attempt to profit from open-source or other software that is otherwise generally available for free, nor be priced irrationally high relative to the features and functionalities provided by your product. The announcement irked the developer community as it would hamper their effort to monetise open source software. The policy change was first announced on June 16. There are several examples of open source software sold in Microsoft’s app store such as video editing software shortcut and FTP client such as WinSCP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Emirates Skywards launches exclusive offers for members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members’ fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from April, until 30 June, for travel between April 1 and December 30, 2021.   To […]
Business

Bank’s PMI report shows improvement in business conditions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian private sector experienced a positive start to the final quarter of 2020 with output and new orders both rising at a robust and accelerated pace, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for October.     The report shows that headline PMI registered at 53.5 in October, up from […]
Business

Accra Institute emerges best ECOWAS tech varsity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra. AIT was awarded ‘The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID- 19 Times’; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica