Business

Microsoft to support 10,000 African start-ups in 5 years

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Under the remit of its recently established Africa Transformation Office (ATO), Microsoft has announced new initiatives to accelerate the growth of 10,000 African startups and fast-track investment in Africa’s startup ecosystem over the next five years.

 

The company is also creating new partnerships with accelerators and incubators across Africa, including Grindstone, Greenhouse, FlapMax and Seedstars to provide industrybased startups with access to markets, technical skills and funding opportunities.

These partnerships will provide Africa startups with access to skilling programmes, access to markets, including opportunities to co-sell with Microsoft, and access to technology, with support from the company’s engineering and product teams for co-innovation opportunities.

 

To enable startups to rapidly scale using investment funding, Microsoft disclosed in a statement that it is establishing industry alliances and partnerships with venture capital investors that will facilitate access to $500 million in potential funding for African startups.

 

This funding will come from a network of venture capital investors, who will dedicate a portion of their financial support to startups in the Microsoft network.

 

This is coming as the company has already established partnerships with several key venture capital investors, including Banque Misr, Global Venture Capital and Get Funded Africa, and the intention is to grow this network of venture capital investors in the next five years to increase funding and enable them to scale up and drive economic growth.

 

It noted that the vibrant African startup market is well placed to become a cornerstone of the continent’s digital economy, supporting local innovation through relevant solutions to societal challenges.

“Investments into Africa’s startup ecosystem are growing at an exciting pace. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), there are more than 640 active tech hubs across Africa, accelerating innovation and creating employment, particularly among the youth,” says Wael Elkabbany, Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Transformation Office.

 

“However, currently the African startup market represents less than one per cent of total investments worldwide. This needs to change,” Elkabbany said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dell Africa Forum to showcase transformative technologies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to providing its customers with advanced technologies that drive business continuity and growth through its Emerging Africa Forum. The forum scheduled for October 6, is expected to bring together business leaders and industry experts, to share their insights on how technology can help shape the future success of businesses. […]
Business

France, Russia plan talks to take fizz out of champagne dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

  France and Russia have agreed to talks to resolve a dispute over a new Russian law that forces French champagne makers to label their bottles as sparkling wine, the French agriculture ministry said on Saturday. Since July, all foreign suppliers to Russia must use the description “sparkling wine” on the back of bottles. Only […]
Business

Rotarian advises Nigerians to create opportunities

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The District Governor, Rotary Club International District 9110, Nigeria, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, has appealed to Nigerians to emulate the club by creating opportunities in their environment instead of complaining. Oyebade, who gave the advice while on a visit to Rotary Club of Festac in his capacity as the District […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica