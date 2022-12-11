Microsoft to train 5m Nigeria youths on ICT

Country Manager, Microsoft in Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs. Ola Williams, has said that the firm is set to train five million youths in Nigeria on Information Technology, artificial intelligence and others.

The Country Manager made the disclosure over the weekend at dinner hosted by Art of Technology (AOT) Lagos 4.0 with a Theme: “Talent Acceleration and a Smarter Lagos” where some people were given Awards, while some were rewarded with cash gifts.

She said Microsoft as a company signed a partnership with the federal government of Nigeria to train and empower them with digital skills which would help them to participate in the digital economy; the program is for the entire nation.

Due to the population of Lagos State the buck of the youths to be trained would be coming from Lagos State and other parts of the country.

No part of the country would be left out of the training because we have trainers in every parts of the country. The Microsoft country Manager noted that aside from the training we are also in partnership with the federal government to provide bank technology and provide them Internet connectivity so that those who live in the rural area would have access to the Internet and would be able to participate in the training.

“We are working with the federal government to ensure that every youth takes part in the training. We are going to all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Memorandums of Understanding we signed with (AOT) is basically to work with Lagos State government on digitals and provide access to different technologies and artificial intelligence and empowered Lagos State government employees with the right to modernise their working environment and also ensure securing all their digital technology in the state, in line with the state aspiration to make it a digital state.”

